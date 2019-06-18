Snowmass cops accused of harassment by man charged with 4th DUI

A Snowmass Village man with three previous drunken-driving convictions entered felony territory Saturday night when he was pulled over on Brush Creek Road and charged with his fourth DUI, according to a police report.

Charles Omelson, 39, was stopped for speeding about 11:30 p.m., when an officer immediately noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside his car, and that his speech was “noticeably slurred,” the report states.

He declined to take roadside sobriety tests, instead accusing Snowmass Village police officers of targeting him.

“Omelson told us that he felt that the Snowmass Village Police Department had been harassing him due to his numerous previous contacts with us,” according to the police report.

Omelson’s license was revoked for a previous DUI, he had no proof of insurance, his car’s registration expired more than a year-and-a-half ago and he is on probation, an officer wrote in the report. He was previously convicted of DUI in Illinois in 2009, and Colorado in 2015 and 2017, the report states.

He first told officers he had two beers at a Snowmass Mall event, then later said he drank a vodka cocktail in a pint glass at a Snowmass restaurant, the report states.