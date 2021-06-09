Contemporary art fair returning to Aspen Ice Garden in August

Intersect Aspen, the art fair formerly known as ArtAspen, will return to the Aspen Ice Garden Aug. 1-5.



Intersect Aspen, the contemporary art fair formerly known as ArtAspen, will return for an in-person 30-gallery event in the Aspen Ice Garden this August.

Intersect Art and Design, which acquired ArtAspen in April 2020, hosted a virtual version of the fair last summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Its first in-person offing will include galleries from 24 cities in the U.S., Europe and Asia with participation by several local galleries and nonprofit arts organizations. The fair will run Aug. 1-5.

Intersect managing director Becca Hoffman said the producers decided to move forward with the in-person event recently as growing vaccination rates and loosening public health restrictions opened a path for in-person events.

“There was such an overwhelming interest from our galleries for events in Aspen it caused us to really start thinking and communicating with the venue about what was possible,” Hoffman said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We wanted to make sure that we were doing it in a way that everybody would feel safe and that brought together the best galleries from around the country.”

Hosting postwar contemporary art and blue-chip artists, the 2021 fair is billed as a “pop-up edition,” as it is expected to have limited capacity and expanded spacing between gallery booths and installations. Ticket and pass info is expected to be released in coming weeks, along with details about art talks and other programming.

The fair will be open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It will also be presented online at artsy.net from Aug. 1-19.

Regional cultural partners for Intersect Aspen include Carbondale Arts, the Red Brick Center for the Arts and the Art Base with more intuitions expected to sign on. Exhibiting partners will include Aspen Film, screening four short films from Aspen Shortsfest 2021 at the fair.

“We’re seeing a newfound support from the cultural community in Aspen who is excited to have us as a player who wants to participate locally,” Hoffman said.

Highlights of the exhibition touted in the announcement include a group presentation of Abstract Expressionist women artists at the New York-based Berry Campbell Gallery’s booth, a solo presentations of April Gornik landscapes at New York-based Miles McEnery Gallery, and painter Elizabeth Condon’s abstractions at Miami’s Emerson Dorsch.

London- and Sweden-based Carl Kostyál will host pairings of Basil Kincaid and Jon Young sculptural reliefs, while Miami’s Mindy Solomon Gallery will exhibit Linda Lopez ceramics and Caroline Larson’s still-life paintings.

The local galleries on the bill include Casterline|Goodman and Galerie Maximillian.

“As in-person events return, there is a palpable momentum and excitement to be in Aspen this summer,” Intersect CEO Tim von Gal said in the announcement, “which is a sentiment that is shared by the local community, and so many galleries and collectors who are coming from out of town. This pop-up edition of Intersect Aspen will be a vibrant destination for people who can’t wait to get back to seeing art, and each other, in person.”

Intersect’s portfolio of art fairs also includes major contemporary art fairs in Chicago and Palm Springs. Recent virtual fairs have included Intersect 21, which in February brought together galleries from California, the Middle East and North Africa. The Aspen event will be its first in-person fair since the pandemic hit the art world.

Intersect’s announcement adds to the lineup of major art events here in the first week of August, which already includes the Aspen Art Museum’s ArtCrush gala, an Anderson Ranch Arts Center Summer Series event, the Art Base’s annual “Name Unseen” silent auction along with announced exhibition openings at White Cube and the Red Brick Center and a new Nancy Lovendahl installation at the Launchpad in Carbondale.

