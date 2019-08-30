Congress has climate change on its radar

In a recent letter to the editor (“Time to retire the deniers,” Aug. 27, aspentimes.com), Patrick Hunter is certainly right to call for a “war on global warming” to counteract the increased frequency and intensity of fires and flooding, not to mention the rising oceans that threaten millions in the low-elevation coastal zones, which are growing at a faster rate than other populations (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/ articles/PMC4367969/) and to call out the oval office occupant for being a denier.

Fortunately we have another branch of government that can override the executive branch. Something is already being done in Congress. Almost 50 representatives support HR763: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Dublin Galyean

South Pasadena, California