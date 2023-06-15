Condos to mini-golf owners: You can have your stuff

People play mini golf on in 2022 in front of CP Burger in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

An Aspen police report depicts perhaps the most dramatic moment in a long simmering conflict between Aspen condo owners and putt-putt golf course operators downtown.

CP Burger owners Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce leased land from the Aspen Residences Condo Association through April 1, 2025, for a summertime mini-golf course and a winter skating rink. About two months ago, CP Burger sued the association after it decided in February to lease the space to this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic and the annual jazz festival the next.

Residences spokeswoman Susan Dampier said that CP Burger owners were told to remove their miniature golf paraphernalia from the condos’ property by June 2.

They didn’t.

The police report describes what happened next:





On June 8, Samantha Cordts-Pearce phoned police reporting that seven men, all aged in their 40s, were trying to steal the mini-golf course. As the conversation continued, the police officer says he realized this was a civil rather than a criminal dispute. The complaint’s categorization was changed from “burglary” to civil matter.

“No one was in danger,” the report states.

The report doesn’t specify what was taken. But photos taken last year of the mini-golf course show a bright red windmill and small yellow and blue houses that were part of the putt-putt obstacle course.

Dampier said all the equipment is still stored on the association’s property, ready for CP Burger staff to retrieve any time they like.

“We’ve been storing it for them free of charge,” she said.

The CP Burger website still touts the little golf course and skating rink as amenities. The owners did not return calls requesting comment for this story.

When asked whether the golf course or rink would ever return to association property, Dampier said that was a question she could not answer.

To reach Lynda Edwards, email her at ledwards@aspentimes.com.