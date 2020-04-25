Competition in 2 of 3 commissioner districts
Five candidates, including two incumbents, met Friday’s deadline to file to run for three seats on the Pitkin County board of commissioners up for grabs in November’s election, according to county Clerk Janice Vos Caudill.
Commissioner Greg Poschman, a Brush Creek Village resident who is finishing his first term, filed to run again in District 3. Poschman will face no opposition in the contest.
Current-Board Chairmain Steve Child, a Capitol Creek rancher, filed to run for his third term on the commission from District 4. Former Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Boardmember Chris Council, a Snowmass Village resident and local photographer, will run against Child.
The final seat open in November is District 5, currently occupied by Commissioner George Newman who will step down after three four-year terms in office. Pitkin County limits commissioners to three terms.
Francie Jacober, a retired teacher and Prince Creek Road resident, filed the requisite 100 signatures and paperwork to make it on to the November ballot to run for that seat. Jeffrey Evans of Basalt, a longtime proponent of finding a solution to the Entrance to Aspen, also has filed to run for the District 5 seat.
Because there are not three or more candidates for each seat, the choices will be automatically forwarded on to the November ballot and will not appear on the June 30 primary ballot, Vos Caudill said.
Commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury, who represent Districts 1 and 2, are not up for re-election in November.
