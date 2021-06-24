Community recycling day will be held Saturday in Basalt

Residents of the Basalt and El Jebel areas will have an opportunity Saturday to recycle a variety of nasty things that might be hanging around their houses.

Eagle County and the town of Basalt are teaming to present the community-recycling event. Items will be collected at Basalt High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is necessary. It is open to all households in the midvalley area but no business waste will be accepted.

The following items are eligible for free recycling:

— Electronic waste including televisions, computers, monitors, keyboards, all stereo equipment and telephones.

— Paint and household waste including latex paint, used motor oil, anti-freeze, household cleaners, batteries and lightbulbs.

— Metal appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers and hot water heaters.

— Tires from passenger vehicles. No commercial vehicle tires will be accepted.

— Paper shredding and recycling will be offered for office paper, junk mail and confidential documents.

— Grass, leaves, tree trimmings and bushes as well as food scraps will be accepted for composting.