Community recycling day will be held Saturday in Basalt
Hard-to-recycle items will be collected at high school
Residents of the Basalt and El Jebel areas will have an opportunity Saturday to recycle a variety of nasty things that might be hanging around their houses.
Eagle County and the town of Basalt are teaming to present the community-recycling event. Items will be collected at Basalt High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is necessary. It is open to all households in the midvalley area but no business waste will be accepted.
The following items are eligible for free recycling:
— Electronic waste including televisions, computers, monitors, keyboards, all stereo equipment and telephones.
— Paint and household waste including latex paint, used motor oil, anti-freeze, household cleaners, batteries and lightbulbs.
— Metal appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers and hot water heaters.
— Tires from passenger vehicles. No commercial vehicle tires will be accepted.
— Paper shredding and recycling will be offered for office paper, junk mail and confidential documents.
— Grass, leaves, tree trimmings and bushes as well as food scraps will be accepted for composting.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Community recycling day will be held Saturday in Basalt
Basalt and El Jebel area residents have an opportunity Saturday to rid their households of hard-to-recycle items.