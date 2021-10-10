Community mental health survey seeks responses

Pitkin County Public Health’s booth is set up alongside others to provide information on how the county department can provide aide at Crown Mountain Park during the Overdose Awareness Day event in El Jebel on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



A survey aims to get a clearer picture of the needs of the mental health needs of the community and what support is and isn’t available for those who live, work and learn in Pitkin County.

The anonymous survey administered by Pitkin County Public Health includes 27 questions and takes about 12 minutes to complete.

Those who participate will be entered to win a weekly raffle prize; the information used to enter the drawing is not linked to the information in the survey, ensuring anonymity for participants. Drawings occur Mondays; prizes come from local busisnesses and organizations like Matsuhisa, AV Boxing, The Gant and Theatre Aspen.

For more information, visit pitkincounty.com/civicalerts.aspx?AID=446 . The survey is available in Spanish and in English.