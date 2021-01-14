Community meeting tonight to focus on assistance for restaurant workers

Pitkin County residents who need financial assistance, resources for mental health services or help signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should tune in to a community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

“Clearly a lot of people are hurting bad because of restaurants closing (Sunday),” said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County spokeswoman. “People were already in a bad place trying to make a living and then this happens.”

Members of the county’s Health and Human Services Department will outline where those who cannot work because of the recent public health order can go for financial assistance, she said. Mental health resources also will be included.

The first day of the county’s vaccine clinic went well, Trulove said, and a facilitator for that effort will provide an update. Instructions for exactly how those 70 years old and older can sign up to receive the vaccine also will be included.

The community meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Zoom. A link for the meeting in English can be found here: https://bit.ly/35Dutwo , with the passcode: 974792. Acceso por ZOOM (traducción proporcionada): https://bit.ly/35Dutwo CODIGO: 974792.