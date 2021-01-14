Community meeting tonight to focus on assistance for restaurant workers
Pitkin County residents who need financial assistance, resources for mental health services or help signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should tune in to a community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.
“Clearly a lot of people are hurting bad because of restaurants closing (Sunday),” said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County spokeswoman. “People were already in a bad place trying to make a living and then this happens.”
Members of the county’s Health and Human Services Department will outline where those who cannot work because of the recent public health order can go for financial assistance, she said. Mental health resources also will be included.
The first day of the county’s vaccine clinic went well, Trulove said, and a facilitator for that effort will provide an update. Instructions for exactly how those 70 years old and older can sign up to receive the vaccine also will be included.
The community meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Zoom. A link for the meeting in English can be found here: https://bit.ly/35Dutwo , with the passcode: 974792. Acceso por ZOOM (traducción proporcionada): https://bit.ly/35Dutwo CODIGO: 974792.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Community meeting tonight to focus on assistance for restaurant workers
Pitkin County residents who need financial assistance, resources for mental health services or help signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should tune in to a community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.