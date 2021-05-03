Community briefs: WE-cycle rolls out; Aspen child care survey online

WE-cycle fleet rolls out for the summer

The WE-cycle bike-share program is back in action for the summer of 2021 with this week’s rollout of bikes in Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt. Bikes will be available starting Monday.

Rentals are free for the first 30 minutes; riders are charged 50 cents for each additional minute on pedal-powered bikes.

Riders can check out a bike using the Transit app, a WE-cycle key card or a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority zone pass. Users can also rent a bike using a credit card at one of six Aspen stations with a credit card kiosk, but they will only be able to rent bikes from those six stations.

WE-cycle will also expand its pilot e-bike program this year with a fleet of 25 pedal-assist bicycles — 12 in Aspen, 11 in Basalt and two in Snowmass Village — that will be available by early June. E-bike rides will be free for the first 30 Minutes and $5.00 for each additional minute.

For more information, visit we-cycle.org .

Child care survey underway

The city of Aspen and Kids First are seeking community responses on the Aspen Community Voice website to a survey about child care needs and desires and offer input on how to best solve the disparity between need and availability.

Kids First is asking past, present, and future parents and caregivers to weigh in as well as anyone with an interest on this topic. The survey touches on where and when people would prefer child care and what type.

The survey, feedback question, background data, and more can be found at https://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/childcare-capacity .