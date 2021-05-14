Community briefs: Rock work to close part of Indy Pass to hikers, bikers; annual trash cleanup day set for June 5

INDY PASS ROCK WORK THIS WEEK

While Independence Pass remains closed to vehicles for another two weeks, a two-mile section also will close to pedestrians and cyclists next week for maintenance, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release.

The section of Highway 82 between Weller Campground and Lincoln Creek Road will close to all foot, bicycle and other non-motorized traffic between Monday and Friday “to allow for urgent rockfall mitigation work,” according to the release. There will be no access to the Weller Lake Trailhead.

“The work includes rock scaling, which involves pushing loose rocks off the mountain slope above the highway,” the CDOT release states. “The rockfall mitigation is necessary before CO 82/Independence Pass reopens to vehicles for the summer season.”

Non-motorized traffic will again be allowed on the entire west section of the road beginning May 22, when it reopens for the Independence Pass Foundation’s annual Ride For The Pass. Independence Pass is scheduled to open for the summer to vehicle traffic May 27 at noon.

ANNUAL TRASH CLEAN-UP DAY SET FOR JUNE 5

The sixth annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event is being held June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

The group will meet at North Star Nature Preserve’s South Gate parking lot and boat launch. Partnering with CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, orange safety vests & trash bags will be provided. The first 15 volunteers to sign up at sundog@sopris.net will receive a complimentary alfresco awards lunch courtesy of Silverpeak Grill.

“Trashy Awards” with special prizes from sponsors will be presented. Residents 18 and older are invited and asked to comply by Pitkin County COVID protocol, and have sun protection, long pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing in case of inclement weather.

Celebrating National Trails Day, the event is hosted by Erik Skarvan of Sun Dog Athletics “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School” and Pristine Riders, a local 501c3 non-profit combining cycling and cleaning up the environment.

Registration and more information are available by contacting organizer Erik Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or (970) 925-1069.