Community briefs: New Maroon Bells fees approved; Basalt eighth-graders back to remote learning

New fees approved on Maroon Bells shuttle

New fees were approved Thursday for the Maroon Bells shuttle for summer 2021 by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board of directors.

Last year, there was a standard fee of $15.95 for a round-trip ticket. That was increased to $16 for adults with a reservation and $20 for a walk-up fare on the day of a trip. There are discounted fares for seniors 65 and older and kids under age 12 of $10 with an advance reservation and $14 for a walk-up fare.

In addition, RFTA will charge $10 for a one-way downhill ride from the Maroon Lake area. That ticket will be in high demand for people day hiking from Crested Butte and backpackers ending a trip in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The downhill fee will be charged after 11 a.m. each day.

Shuttle service is scheduled to start on June 7 and continue to Oct. 17 or Oct. 24, depending on demand.

Reservations for the season can be made at http://www.aspenchamber.org starting April 12.

Basalt eight-graders move to remote learning

Basalt Middle School will transition the entire eighth-grade to distance learning with online classes Friday and continue through Monday, April 12, Roaring Fork School District announced Thursday.

Students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday.

“A student or staff member at Basalt Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “Families of students who may have been exposed and need to quarantine have been contacted directly.”

Students in grades 5 through 7 will remain in normal session. The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff, according to the school district.

Sports practices and games are canceled Friday and will resume Monday after 3:15 p.m.