Community briefs: Keep things mellow on closing day
Skico asks closing day guests to keep things mellow.
Aspen Skiing Company is asking closing day partygoers to keep things mellow when the ski season wraps up on Sunday at Snowmass, according to an email from spokesman Jeff Hanle.
There won’t be any particularly tight restrictions on capacity and parking like there were at Aspen Highlands closing day, but the company is hoping to mitigate any large daytime or aprés gatherings, the vice president of communications wrote.
