Community briefs: Aspen Cookbook editor honored; updates for local food pantry, homeless shelter

ATW food columnist recognized for work on Aspen Cookbook

Aspen Times Weekly food columnist Amanda Rae Busch was honored recently for her work as editor on “The Aspen Cookbook,” which published last year as a way to help area restaurant employees. She was honored Monday with a first place at-large award in general nonfiction category by the National Federation of Press Women.

“The Aspen Cookbook” was born to unite the community by sharing recipes for favorite dishes from area restaurants, thereby raising funds for a relief grant fund established by the Young Professionals Network Aspen, Busch wrote previously in her Food Matters column. The 164-page, full-color publication includes brunch, soup, salad, starters, main dishes, dessert, cocktails and even a dog treat.

According to contest organizers, the NFPW’s at-large contest grew this year to nearly 200 entrants in 60 categories from 20 states and Washington, D.C., according to contest director Teri Ehresman.

First-place entries in the affiliate states and at-large contests will advance to the national round with winners expected to be announced in June.

To buy the book or donate to the fund, go to http://www.aspencommunitycookbook.com .

Aspen food pantry pickup changes hours

LIFT-UP Aspen Pantry will have new hours and process beginning Thursday, officials announced Monday. The Aspen Pantry is shifting to late-afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. at 465 N. Mill St.

LIFT-UP will continue to distribute food at drive-thru sites in Carbondale, Glenwood, New Castle, Parachute, and Rifle. The schedule will continue as one-day-a-week distribution per community from (2-4 p.m.) from all locations as shown below, unless COVID guidelines or protocols change.

No appointment is needed and no identification. Clients are asked to provide basic information including their name, home address, number and ages of adults and children in the household.

Officials said volunteers also are needed to assist in the Aspen Pantry with food distribution.

For more information, go to http://www.liftup.org or the LIFT-UP Facebook page for updates on food distribution dates, times and locations.

Homemade meals accepted at Aspen Homeless Shelter

The Aspen Chapel and Aspen Homeless Shelter are asking the community to prepare meals for during the Easter season to be shared as part of the shelter’s hot evening meal program.

Aspen Chapel officials are asking community members to cook a meal for eight people, freeze it in a disposable container and then drop it off at the day shelter at the Human Services Building near the Aspen hospital any time around Easter.

Vince Savage, executive director of the shelter said dishes such as casseroles, meatballs, Bolognese sauce and Mexican food are appreciated. “And maybe they will add an extra chocolate Easter egg or bunny,” he said in a news release. Meals should be clearly labeled and can be meat or vegetarian or even a dessert.

Those interested in cooking a meal can email Nicholas Vesey at nicholas@aspenchapel.org for more information.

Friday’s sunset skiing canceled

The sunset ski day with extended hours at Aspen Mountain tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 2, has been canceled, Aspen Skiing Co. officials said Monday.

There were bonus events twice in March with the later sunset. Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk are scheduled to close for the season on Sunday; Aspen Mountain closes April 18; and Snowmass Resort is set to close April 25.