Community briefs: Aspen airport closed for week; bike auction set for June 1

Aspen airport runway closed for week

After the last plane got out late Monday night, the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is offically closed until May 24 as crews work on runway maintenance.

The county said Tuesday an American Airlines plane to Dallas departed Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) after the 10:30 p.m. aircraft departure curfew due to a maintenance issue. The aircraft was issued an extension to fly out 41-minutes after curfew because Aspen’s only runway was about to close for a week of maintenance work. The airline was issued a curfew violation by the airport, officials said Tuesday.

The Aspen runway is closed for maintenance and painting and will reopen at 7 a.m. May 24. Aircraft operations will be limited to emergency medevac and mountain rescue operations, officials said. The terminal will remain open during business hours only.

Bike auction in Aspen on June 1

The city of Aspen Police Department will host its annual bike auction on June 1 outside of the police station at 540 E. Main St., Aspen.

Attendees can place their bids for the bike of their choice against others in the audience. The auction will take place in person.

Bikes up for auction have been abandoned and left around town this past year. A preview of the items will begin at 10 a.m. and bidding will begin at 11 a.m. Nearly 100 bikes will be available for bidding.

The auction is also an opportunity to learn about the city’s bike transit options, as well as register bikes. Bikes that are registered with the Aspen Police Department are reunited with their owners if they are lost and then recovered by the city.

In case of inclement weather, the auction will be relocated to the Aspen Police Department’s garage located off Rio Grande Place in Aspen.

For more information, visit AspenPolice.com .