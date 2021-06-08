Community briefs: Access to Summer Road changes; bridge work along Rio Grande trail; potential school board candidate meeting

Summer Road gate closed, detour to get on Aspen Mountain

Access to the Aspen Mountain Summer Road (Pitkin County Road 14) via the Aspen Alps gate will be closed to the public starting Tuesday as the Aspen Skiing Co. mountain operations team replaces the haul rope on the Silver Queen Gondola.

The gate closure will remain through the end of June and public access will be open via South Aspen Street at the base of the Shadow Mountain (1A) lift, an Aspen Skiing Co. release said Monday.

Summer Road will remain open on the usual route past the Little Nell Slope, a Skico spokesperson said. There might a day or two where the section of road that goes under the gondola toward the top of the mountain could close, but the plan is to the road open while the rope is replaced.

Hiking will not be permitted from the base of the gondola or via the Aspen Alps gate, Skico said. All hiking on the bottom half of The Little Nell slope is not permitted, and includes the Ajax trail from East and West entrances. Hikers will be rerouted to base of 1A or the Ute Trail. The gondola is closed and will not provide rides down for hikers through July 2.

Work scheduled for Stein Bridge near AABC

Repairs to Stein Bridge near the Rio Grande trail have been moved up and will require closure of the span on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stein Bridge spans the Roaring Fork River and links the Rio Grande trail with the Stein and Burlingame Connector trails near the Aspen Business Center.

The bridge will be closed during the daytime work; the contractor will leave the bridge open and in usable condition when work is not in progress the next two days.

Limited parking at middle school lot Wednesday

Parking in the Aspen Middle School lot will be limited Wednesday to accommodate parent parking for the eighth grade continuation ceremony.

Additional parking has been secured at the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club. Students may not park in the middle school lot on Wednesday.

Board of Education to host forum for prospective candidates

The Aspen School District Board of Education will host a virtual candidate forum on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in running for one of the three board positions up for election in November.

All are welcome to join; the forum will answer frequently asked questions and cover why prospective candidates should run for the Board of Education. The meeting takes place on Zoom at aspenk12-net.zoom.us/j/89052885194 .

The meeting will be recorded and posted online; another informational meeting is in the works for August. For more information, email board member Susan Marolt at smarolt@aspenk12.net or executive assistant Eliza Robison at erobison@aspenk12.net .