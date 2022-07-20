Community Briefs: Street closures, ACES and Aspen Journalism collaboration

Street closures as part of Paepcke transit hub project

As part of the new Paepcke transit center project, North Garmisch Street will be closed Friday.

The closure will be from Main Street to Bleeker Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for shallow utility work.

The alley and Hotel Aspen parking will remain accessible from Bleeker Street during the closure.

The alley between South Garmisch and South First Street will be closed from July 25 to July 29 for more shallow utility work and heavy equipment in the area.

The alley in the area will close each morning and open again in the evenings. Work may continue until July 30.





Beanstalk Tutoring plants roots in Roaring Fork Valley

Beanstalk Tutoring has relocated from Denver to the Roaring Fork Valley and “offers families from Aspen to Carbondale access to an experienced private elementary tutor,” according to a news release.

Founder Heather Cabot specializes in literacy and math for students in kindergarten through second grade. Services are offered in person and parents can register at beanstalktutoring.com.

ACES, Aspen Journalism collaborate on conversation with Thomas L. Friedman

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Aspen Journalism will partner on a conversation with New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman, Aspen Journalism Executive Director and Editor Curtis Wackerle and ACES CEO Chris Lane at the Hotel Jerome Ballroom at 5 p.m. Friday.

The event sold out in mid-June but it will be recorded by event sponsor GrassRoots Community Network and will be livestreamed on the ACES YouTube page at youtube.com/c/aces81611/videos .

ACES also will be honoring Friedman with the Elizabeth Paepcke Environmental Visionary Award on Thursday at its annual summer benefit, An Evening on the Lake. Past recipients include E.O. Wilson, Paul Hawken, Pete McBride, Annie Leonard, M. Sanjayan, and Chip Gillne, according to the release.

Friedman is a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner for his work at the New York Times, where he has reported on “U.S. domestic politics and foreign policy, Middle East conflicts, international economics, environment, biodiversity and energy,” according to the news release. He is also the author of seven books.

“At this time in our country and our planet’s history, two things are in jeopardy: our democracy and our environment,” Lane said in the news release. “Tom is the person who can speak to where those issues overlap.”