Community briefs: Remembrance set for former Sheriff Bob Braudis
Braudis remembrance set Aug. 27
A remembrance of Sheriff Bob Braudis will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Benedict Music Tent, 960 North Third St. in Aspen. This is a community remembrance, and all are welcome.
Burlingame project update
The city of Aspen will host a project update for the early childhood education center project planned for Phase 3 of Burlingame from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Burlingame Commons Building, 124 Forge Road, Aspen.
The open house format will include project design schemes, traffic overview, housing considerations, community feedback heard so far, and the design team will gather additional feedback. There will also be kids’ activities and ice cream.
More on the project at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com
French joins CORE
Former city of Aspen and Aspen Skiing Co. employee Ryland French has joined the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) as its first senior director of regional climate strategy.
“The addition of French to the CORE team marks the next major step in the organization’s commitment to accelerate climate action in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a release states.
CORE established the new position in direct response to the growing urgency of the climate crisis, the release states.
Through his work with the city of Aspen and more recently for Aspen Skiing Co., French designed and managed high-impact projects like the Aspen Energy Challenge and employee housing Hub at Willits.
“The valley is having a moment, and the communities are saying we need to do more,” French said in the release. “We want to have a bigger impact and we need it faster, and I’m really excited about that moment.”
CORE is also wrapping its search for a new CEO and is moving to a more centralized location to better serve the Roaring Fork Valley, the release also states.
With November elections looming, BOCC bans concealed handguns at polling places, elsewhere
County commissioners Wednesday adopted an ordinance that temporarily outlaws concealed handguns within 100 feet of polling places, as well as the Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff’s Office Building.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User