Community briefs: Remembrance set for former Sheriff Bob Braudis

Sheriff Bob Braudis has taken some time off to get in shape.

Braudis remembrance set Aug. 27

A remembrance of Sheriff Bob Braudis will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Benedict Music Tent, 960 North Third St. in Aspen. This is a community remembrance, and all are welcome.

Burlingame project update

The city of Aspen will host a project update for the early childhood education center project planned for Phase 3 of Burlingame from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Burlingame Commons Building, 124 Forge Road, Aspen.

The open house format will include project design schemes, traffic overview, housing considerations, community feedback heard so far, and the design team will gather additional feedback. There will also be kids’ activities and ice cream.





More on the project at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com

French joins CORE

Former city of Aspen and Aspen Skiing Co. employee Ryland French has joined the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) as its first senior director of regional climate strategy.

“The addition of French to the CORE team marks the next major step in the organization’s commitment to accelerate climate action in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a release states.

CORE established the new position in direct response to the growing urgency of the climate crisis, the release states.

Through his work with the city of Aspen and more recently for Aspen Skiing Co., French designed and managed high-impact projects like the Aspen Energy Challenge and employee housing Hub at Willits.

“The valley is having a moment, and the communities are saying we need to do more,” French said in the release. “We want to have a bigger impact and we need it faster, and I’m really excited about that moment.”

CORE is also wrapping its search for a new CEO and is moving to a more centralized location to better serve the Roaring Fork Valley, the release also states.