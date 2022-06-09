Community Briefs

Bayer Center announces grand opening

The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies on the Aspen Institute campus will formally open to the public June 26 during the Aspen Ideas Festival.

The museum devoted to Bauhaus artist and Aspenite Herbert Bayer has previously been open only for tours and for a one-day community open house in April.

On June 26 through July 1, it will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for Aspen Ideas Festival participants. From noon to 5 p.m. it will be open to the public. A guided public tour will also run daily at 1:45 p.m. during Ideas Fest through July 1.

Regular Bayer Center hours, beginning July 2, will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free. Registration and COVID-19 vaccination documentation is required.





Reveal service Sunday

The Aspen community is invited to memorial service honoring the life of Michael Reveal.

The event will be held Sunday on top of Aspen Mountain. Complimentary gondola rides will be available at 1:30 p.m.





Polo event set for Sunday

The Devereux Polo Cup is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Stout Ranch.

Admission is free and the event will include complimentary food, drinks and entertainment. Contributions will be accepted with proceeds going to Roaring Fork Polo Club.

To get to Stout Ranch, take the New Castle exit, turn west onto the Colorado River Road and drive 2 miles. Turn south onto Garfield Creek and drive 5 miles, then take a right on Baldy Creek and drive 2 more miles. ​

More details at https://stoutranch.com/index.html .