Community Briefs

County seeking members for growth committee

The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners is kicking off a public engagement process that involves the formation of a Community Growth Advisory Committee.

The committee, composed of 20 to 25 people, will meet regularly over a six-month period and formulate specific code recommendations for consideration by the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission and the BOCC. The committee’s charge is to provide recommendations for limiting and mitigating the impacts of growth and development on our community and climate.

Anyone who lives or works in Pitkin County can apply, and ideal candidates are those with a background in the following: individuals who represent broad community values and vision (social, economic, environmental, etc.); resident and property owners who represent different geographic areas of the community; youth representatives; entities or individuals working in the space of climate change and energy infrastructure (utilities, water, emergency services, etc.); land use planners and attorneys; development community (design, contractors, building, etc.); real estate community; individuals with experience in agriculture and the impacts of code changes on the agricultural community; local ecology; and property management companies. Individuals who have worked within group settings to find consensus are also encouraged to apply.

The BOCC will select and appoint members July 13. The committee’s first meeting will be held later in July, after the BOCC makes its selections.

Applications are available here .





The actual link is: https://bit.ly/3tcDnwJ

Ute Indian presentation in Redstone

C.J. Brafford, director of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, will present the program at the annual meeting of the Redstone Historical Society on June 26 in Redstone.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. and will be held in the large white tent behind the Redstone Inn. The event is free to members and to the public. There will be a cash bar and other refreshments.

Brafford, director of the Ute Indian Museum, was born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota and is an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Nation. Prior to joining the Montrose museum 25 years ago, she worked for the National Park Service.

Her educational background includes the Institute of American Indian Arts, Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University, earning degrees in Cultural Anthropology and Museum Studies. She is the author of the book “Dancing Colors,” which explores the lives of Native American women. In 2004 she took part in the opening of the National Museum of Americans in Washington, D.C., and in 1983 was named Miss Congeniality in the Miss Indian America Pageant.