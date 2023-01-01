In brief: RFTA ticket machines cash-only, Kindergarten open house at ACD

RFTA ticket machines cash-only in January

Due to an unexpected change in Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s credit card processing vendor, RFTA ticket vending machines throughout the valley will not be accepting credit card payments in January.

RFTA announced last week it is working to finalize and secure operations with a new credit card-processing vendor. The new system should be operational by the end of the month, RFTA said.

All ticket vending machines will continue to accept cash to purchase stored value cards and 30-day zone passes. Riders can purchase stored value cards at authorized RFTA sales outlets throughout its service area or download the RFTA mobile tickets app.

Kindergarten open house at ACD





Aspen Country Day School will hold a kindergarten open house from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Parents and children are invited to learn about Aspen Country Day School, meet the teachers, and explore the kindergarten classrooms. Valleywide bus service and need-based tuition assistance are available for all students. To enroll for next fall, applications are due by Feb. 1. RSVP at aspencountryday.org/RSVP .

AJC events Friday

The Aspen Jewish Congregation will hold a cocktails-and-conversation hour from 4:45-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Aspen Chapel.

​The community is invited to finish out the first week of 2023 with hot toddies, snacks and a lively discussion of the topic of how to care for the ill. Discussion will center around building strength for the future. Childcare will be provided. RSVP to office@aspenjewish.org .

Following the conversation, the Mountain Minyan Shabbat service will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the chapel. Rabbi Shira will lead the services from 6-7 p.m., which will be followed by a seated dinner from 7-8:30 p.m. and provided by the Stew Pot. Childcare will be provided. RSVP to office@aspenjewish.org .