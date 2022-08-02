Community Briefs

The Aspen Times



Art and cocktails Thursday at the Regis

A cocktail reception with artist Donna Isham is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Regis Hotel. Live music will be performed by Romy Ancona.

RSVP is not required and the event is open to the pubic. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Anderson Ranch, according to promotional material for the event.

Fees announced for Aspen EV charging stations

The city of Aspen starting Monday will charge a fee for the use of its fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.





Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations are subject to a $0.45/ kWh demand-use charge. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.

More information on the city’s EV program are at aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles .

City upgrades utilities meters

Customers of Aspen’s city utilities can now download their water and electric consumption data by registering for the Aspen Intelligent Meters Customer Portal.

Registration and instructions are at http://www.aspen.gov/aim .

The benefits of signing up for the portal include viewing and downloading consumption data, tracking usage to manage consumption of electricity and water, and setting and receiving alerts if customers go over their preferred daily or billing cycle use, according to a press release from the city.

Customers still needing to upgrade their meters can schedule an appointment at 970-309-9750.