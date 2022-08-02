Community Briefs
Art and cocktails Thursday at the Regis
A cocktail reception with artist Donna Isham is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Regis Hotel. Live music will be performed by Romy Ancona.
RSVP is not required and the event is open to the pubic. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Anderson Ranch, according to promotional material for the event.
Fees announced for Aspen EV charging stations
The city of Aspen starting Monday will charge a fee for the use of its fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.
Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations are subject to a $0.45/ kWh demand-use charge. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
More information on the city’s EV program are at aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles.
City upgrades utilities meters
Customers of Aspen’s city utilities can now download their water and electric consumption data by registering for the Aspen Intelligent Meters Customer Portal.
Registration and instructions are at http://www.aspen.gov/aim.
The benefits of signing up for the portal include viewing and downloading consumption data, tracking usage to manage consumption of electricity and water, and setting and receiving alerts if customers go over their preferred daily or billing cycle use, according to a press release from the city.
Customers still needing to upgrade their meters can schedule an appointment at 970-309-9750.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User