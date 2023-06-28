Prunskis: Fond memories, farewell to Jim Crown

The Honorable Dr. John Vytautas Prunskis, Hon. Consul of Lithuania, Wednesday afternoon at the Aspen Art Museum before he heads to Chicago later in the week to sit shiva for his friend Jim Crown.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

An ode to my friend Jim Crown,

I feel part of me was lost on Monday morning, June 26, 2023. That is when I received the news that my friend Jim had been killed.

My trade is not of writing, but his profound impact upon my life drove me to words for our community. I feel a numbness along with so many other people who knew him, many of whom have known him longer.

We were introduced about a dozen years ago through our sons in their freshman year at Harvard. I always welcomed and appreciated the times we were together, in Cambridge, in Aspen, and in Chicago.

Me, being Lithuanian-American, we easily found common ground between our love of the mountains, life in Chicago, and everything in between — sports, health care, diplomacy, family celebrations, sports cars, even his Lithuanian Litvak (heritage).





The slopes.

Skiing with Jim at Ajax and Aspen Highlands each season, we could enjoy the slopes together with our friends and family. Depending on who we were with would determine the ratio of social-to-athletic skiing. When hiking Highlands Bowl, he would want to hike the whole thing without taking the snowcat from the Temerity area. He was not a big fan of that snowcat because he wanted an athletic endeavor the entire time.

A few years back, the North American Lithuanian Ski Championships were held in Aspen. In order to qualify, you had to demonstrate Lithuanian heritage or be married to someone who could demonstrate this connection. Jim qualified through his heritage to compete. He brought out his fast boards and coach. We had a great time while taking it seriously. The racers who were there still remember him fondly.

I remember one day when we were CAT skiing on the back of Ajax and I had not worked out enough, my legs were rubber, and he was going strong. As always, we could not show any weakness. I was exhausted while finishing the day coming down Spar Gulch and felt like a marathoner in the last mile whose legs failed to work. Jim just kept on, that’s what it was like being with him.

Summers.

The upcoming Fourth of July will be different. For several years, Jim and I would ride in the parade in his 1920’s Ford Model A. I was always impressed that the car made it through the whole parade without overheating; I would toss candy to the kids, and Jim would wave to all the folks he knew. Later in the day, his family and Aspen Skiing Co. would host memorable parties on the Sundeck. This, combined with the outstanding programs at the Aspen Institute with innovative programs and speakers, of which he was an integral part, defined summers in Aspen.

Sports.

Jim loved sports — he kept in shape and enjoyed Fantasy Football; we were in the same league each year. He usually won our small wager bets on sports, and my payouts to him usually happened in the gondola line in the form of $5.

Lithuanian Consulate.

Jim supported the opening of the Lithuanian Consulate in Aspen and wrote a letter of recommendation. He had some Lithuanian heritage, and he believed in me and what we were doing. We had a great opening celebration on Gondola Plaza with Lithuanian Folk Dancers, speeches by Mayor Mick Ireland, Lithuanian Ambassador Z. Pavilionis, and attendance by Aspen locals and part-time residents.

Healthcare.

Jim served on the board of the University of Chicago Hospital. What was most important to me is that he believed in what I was doing as a contrarian interventional pain physician. The majority of my professional career physician colleagues would disagree with me. They felt that patients who had painful conditions would not get addicted to opioid narcotics. I advocated for focusing our efforts on diagnosing the source of someone’s pain, fixing the source, and eliminating or reducing opioid narcotic usage.

Although this is now the accepted medical practice, Jim, and his son, believed and supported us and invested in this pursuit.

Cubs.

I get a call from the White House inviting me to witness the Chicago Cubs reception in the East Room of the White House after winning the World Series. It is President Obama’s last weeks in the White House; we high tail it to DC, and would you know it, we run into Jim and his son at the White House.

At the end of the reception, a guy comes over and tells Jim that the president would like to meet with him. What Jim does not know — and now never will — is that all the Cubs players and guests were forced to wait about a half hour near the east door of the White House, so Jim could talk with the President.

From business to pleasure, it was all a delight with Jim. In my last email to him, which will, of course, go unanswered, is my offer of assistance to him on his most recent project to help those less fortunate in Chicago get back on their feet. He had some great ideas, and I wanted to contribute with some thoughts regarding healthcare of the underserved in Chicago.

To a dear friend, colleague, and incredibly authentic human being, you will never be replaced, and my community — from Lithuania to Aspen and from healthcare to hobbies — is forever grateful for your presence and contributions.

The Honorable Dr. John Vytautas Prunskis

Hon. Consul of Lithuania