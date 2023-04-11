Coming up at the Collective

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Free! Community Bingo

5-6 p.m. in The Collective Hall

All ages are encouraged to come and make matches. Players will receive two cards with prizes awarded throughout the evening. Seating is first-come, first-served.

﻿FRIDAY, APRIL 14





Free! Snowmass Live Performance Presents Mezcla Social Dance

6-8 p.m. in The Collective Hall

Join founders Brian and Claudia Pawl, who created Mezcla Socials Dance, for an hour of salsa lessons and an hour of social dance in Snowmass.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Free! Snowmass Base Village Closing Party with Mickey Avalon and Friends

3-7 p.m. at Base Camp Bar & Grill and Snowmass Base Village Plaza

We’re closing out the season with Mickey Avalon who will headline Snowmass Base Village’s closing party on Saturday, April 15 with a free concert at 5 p.m. on the upper deck of Base Camp Bar & Grill. Romy Ancona will also perform from 3-5 p.m. on Base Village Plaza and DJ Tenza from 6-7 p.m. at the Base Camp upper deck. Base Camp will be serving drink specials. Must be 21+ to enter the Base Camp performances. Let’s celebrate an amazing season!!!