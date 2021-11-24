Comedy, several speaker series to return to Base Village this winter
The Collective to host slate of entertainment, conversations
The Collective in Snowmass’s Base Village will continue the live event momentum this winter with performances, speaker series and other community events, according to a lineup announcement released Wednesday.
Ongoing activations including the Selfie Den, Game Room and ice skating are likewise back for the season; same goes for weekly events like Monday night chess club (back Nov. 29), Thursday night bingo (back Dec. 2) and Saturday afternoon skating disco parties (back Dec. 11). The ice rink is tentatively slated to open Dec. 2, weather permitting, with the relaunch of Game of Stones Thursday afternoon curling games that afternoon at 3 p.m.
Events are subject to some shuffling or modifications throughout the season, according to Base Village Plaza and Events Manager Sarah Sanders. That was a big takeaway from last winter and this summer, when pandemic factors often came into play.
“Things are going to change no matter what. … By the end of it, you might have gone through like 10 iterations of what an event could be,” she said.
FUNNY BONE
After a sold-out summer of stand-up, Wednesday night comedy will return to The Collective on Jan. 11 with a slate of locally, regionally and nationally known comedians as well as the return of the valley-based Consensual Improv troupe. A full lineup will be announced Dec. 15, according to Sanders.
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Aspen Historical Society will showcase characters and films from the ski days of yesteryear with a retro film series and live performances starting in January at The Collective.
“History on Stage” will revive local legends like strudel-slinger Gretl Uhl of Gretl’s Tourtellotte Restaurant, ski instructor Fred Iselin and ski area pioneer Billy Fiske for Chautauqua-style “live character presentations” on Jan. 9, Feb. 20 and March 13, Sanders said.
The retro films will highlight footage from several decades in the area’s early history as a skiing mecca; those vintage films will screen on Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18, according to Sanders.
GET SCIENTIFIC WITH IT
The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies speaker series will return featuring presentations by local storytellers on wide-ranging topics on select Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in February and March at The Collective Hall.
The Aspen Science Center also will join the lineup with a series of workshops, Sanders said; dates have not yet been announced for that programming.
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS
Community talks about mental health will take place throughout the season at dates to be announced, continuing the conversation sparked in previous seminars on mental wellbeing led by Courtney Sanders.
“What we’ve learned from the few that we’ve done is that people really want community and conversation around mental health and a safe place, and we’ve been able to provide that in the talks that we have hosted, and we see the need there,” Sarah Sanders said.
A full lineup of events can be found at thecollectivesnowmass.com/events.
