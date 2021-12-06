Comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Wheeler Opera House
Jim Gaffigan will headline two shows at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen on Feb. 19, the Wheeler announced Monday.
Gaffigan, among the most popular stand-up performers in the U.S., last performed at the Wheeler in February 2019.
Tickets range $60-$88 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Wheeler box office (970-920-5770/ aspenshowtix.com). A pre-sale for local Wheeler Wins members begins Thursday at noon.
Gaffigan recently was featured in Pixar’s animated film “Luca” and became the first comedian to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora. Upcoming film projects include the lead in the film “Linoleum,” playing Mr. Smee in Disney’s new “Peter Pan and Wendy.”
Skiing hurts your body and wallet. #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/lMcNUljA2P
— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 6, 2019
