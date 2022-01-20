Comedian Caitlin Peluffo headlines TACAW

Caitlin Peluffo (Courtesy photo)



IF YOU GO … Who: Caitlin Peluffo Where: The Arts Campus at Willits When: Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m. How much: $25-$30 Tickets: tacaw.org

New York-based comedian Caitlin Peluffo will headline the Arts Campus at Willits on Friday night as stand-up returns to the scaled back pandemic lineup at the midvalley venue.

Peluffo is the first female comedian to headline the new performing arts center, where stand-up comedy is expected to become a programming staple, and where comedy has recently returned with performances by locally based Consensual Improv and upcoming shows by Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg (Feb. 14) and Robert Dubac’s one-man show “Stand-Up Jesus” (March 12).

Peluffo’s one-night-only local appearance comes amid a run of national headlining stops for the comedian, including weekend runs in Fort Collins, Houston and Portland.

Everywhere she’s gone, Peluffo said Thursday, she’s found grateful audiences eager to see live comedy after the long stretches without it during the pandemic.

“Everybody is still just grateful to be out of the house,” she said.





Jetting around the country over the past six months amid the hodgepodge of COVID protocols has kept her on her toes.

“It’s been a lot of adapting and a lot of playing it by ear, but it’s always been fun,” she said. “I come in and I’m like, ‘Are we wearing masks?’ And some places they’re like, ‘No masks! You’re crazy if you wear a mask!’ Other places I have to wear a mask on stage.”

Peluffo, a self-proclaimed “lovable loose cannon” whose TV appearances have included “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” has crafted a high-energy stage persona and feminist-minded material.

Peluffo moved in with her boyfriend during the pandemic, which has informed much of her current material about sex, relationships and the close quarters of quarantine life.

“I do talk about sex a lot, because what else are you going to do during a pandemic,” she said.

If her on-stage perspective is left-leaning, she notes, it’s not partisan. She isn’t interested in dividing audiences, but in uniting them with laughs, whoever they are.

“I just did shows in Houston, Texas, and I did my jokes and I would say three-quarters of the club really, really liked it,” she said. “But there was some people who would not make eye contact when they left. … You have to talk about what’s important to you. And at the end of the day, it’s still just jokes. They’re all meant to make you laugh, and I don’t put anyone down for their beliefs.”

atravers@aspentimes.com