Comcast increases internet speeds in Colorado

On Monday, Comcast increased the download speeds for certain Xfinity internet packages in Colorado, according to a news release.

Changes to speed increases based on tiers:

Performance will increase from 60 megabits per second to 75 Mbps

Performance Pro will increase from 150 Mbps to 175 Mbps

Blast will increase from 250 Mbps to 275 Mbps

Extreme will increase from 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps

Alison Busse, spokeswoman for the company, said about 85% of Colorado customers are subscribed to one of these tiers.

Customers who lease a gateway modem will automatically receive the new speeds over the next few weeks and do not need to reset their modems, the company said. Customers who have purchased their own modems can check MyDeviceInfo.comcast.net to see if their modem is capable of handling the higher speeds.