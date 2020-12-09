Colorado’s vaccine rollout plan announced; local officials await update





Colorado will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week if the federal approval process goes smoothly and supply chains function as expected, state health officials said Wednesday.

The Pitkin County Board of Health has a meeting Thursday, and an update on the local vaccine rollout is on the agenda. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker is also schedule to give a state update at Thursday’s Pitkin County meeting.

The state is expecting 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Dec. 13 and 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine the following week of Dec. 20, according to Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Colorado sent its original vaccine distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October but released an amended version at Gov. Jared Polis’ weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

We expect that the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccine(s) will be very limited for several months. This means that a vaccine will not be immediately available to everyone who wants one. https://t.co/eFHJK9V2ij — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) December 9, 2020

The Pitkin County board also will discuss a voluntary move to Red status from the current Orange-plus level Pitkin County is currently under. County commissioners were lukewarm on the idea earlier this week.

Here is the state’s vaccine rollout plan from Wednesday:

Phase 1: Winter

1A: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals

People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period Long-term care facility staff and residents

1B: Moderate-risk health care workers and responders:

Health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients Workers in home health/hospice and dental settings EMS, firefighters, police, correctional workers, dispatchers, funeral services, other first responders and COVID-19 response personnel

Phase 2: Spring

Higher-risk individuals and essential workers

People 65 or older People of any age with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer or are immunocompromised People who interact directly with the public at work, such as grocery store workers and school staff People who work in high-density settings like farms and meatpacking plants Workers serving people who live in high-density settings Other health care workers not covered in Phase 1 Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine trial

Phase 3: Summer

The general public

Anyone ages 18 to 64 without high-risk conditions

Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment