Colorado’s governor, Democrats unveil plan to advance TABOR refund checks expected in spring 2023
Money would be sent out as soon as August — before the November 2022 election — instead of the normal timeline of spring 2023
The Colorado Sun
Coloradans would receive their tax refunds for the current fiscal year up to eight months early under a bill unveiled Monday by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic state lawmakers.
Individual taxpayers would receive $400 under the plan while families would get $800. The money would be sent out as soon as August — before the November 2022 election — instead of the normal timeline of spring 2023.
“Instead of government sitting on the money, we want to make sure we get it back to people,” Polis said at a news conference at the Capitol surrounded by Democratic lawmakers.
The effort comes amid growing election-year pressure on the state’s majority party over inflation and the economy.
“It’s a very simple policy,” Polis said. “Check your mailbox in late August early September.”
But the reality is the details of the plan are quite complicated.
