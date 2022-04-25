Colorado’s governor, Democrats unveil plan to advance TABOR refund checks expected in spring 2023

Gov. Jared Polis speaks with Coloradans at the top of Aspen Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Coloradans would receive their tax refunds for the current fiscal year up to eight months early under a bill unveiled Monday by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic state lawmakers.

Individual taxpayers would receive $400 under the plan while families would get $800. The money would be sent out as soon as August — before the November 2022 election — instead of the normal timeline of spring 2023.

“Instead of government sitting on the money, we want to make sure we get it back to people,” Polis said at a news conference at the Capitol surrounded by Democratic lawmakers.

The effort comes amid growing election-year pressure on the state’s majority party over inflation and the economy.

“It’s a very simple policy,” Polis said. “Check your mailbox in late August early September.”





But the reality is the details of the plan are quite complicated.

