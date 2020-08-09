Colorado’s attorney general has sent 34 cease-and-desist letters cracking down on coronavirus spread

A concert featuring El Fantasma drew thousands of people to the Imperial Horse Racing Facility near Pierce on Aug. 17, 2019. Colorado's attorney general has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Adixion Music, the Denver company promoting two similar shows at the track on Aug. 8 and 16 because they violate the state's ban on gatherings larger than 175 people. (Imperial Horse Racing Facility Facebook page)



Colorado’s attorney general fired off two more coronavirus-related cease-and-desist letters this week, this time aiming to stomp out plans for upcoming concerts at a Weld County horse-racing center.

The latest letters — the 33th and 34th cease-and-desist letters sent by Attorney General Phil Weiser during the pandemic to enforce Gov. Jared Polis’ executive orders — are targeting Adixion Music in Denver and Imperial Horse Racing Facility.

The Aug. 3 letters are the first step in getting a business or person to comply with the order, attorney general’s spokesman Lawrence Pacheco said. If the person or business does not comply, the attorney general would seek a cease-and-desist order signed by a judge.

The governor’s order, part of the current “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” phase of the pandemic, allows outdoor events of up to 175 people but requires use of a “social distancing space calculator” to make sure that each person has at least 6 feet of space.

Other cease-and-desist letters from the attorney general include a July 2 document sent to Andrew Wommack Ministries in Woodland Park. The Christian ministry hosted a multi-day summer family Bible conference on its Teller County campus that was attended by several hundred people.

And now the Bible camp is tied to a COVID-19 outbreak. Among staff at the camp, 22 have confirmed cases of the virus and three have suspected cases. In addition, 16 people who attended the camp now have the virus, according to the latest outbreak list from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

