Colorado wildlife officials kill bear they believe attacked 5-year-old girl in Grand Junction

Colorado wildlife officials say they believe they have killed a black bear that attacked and injured a 5-year-old girl in Grand Junction early Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear was killed overnight between Sunday and Monday about a half-mile away from where the attack happened.

Based off the bears description and its behavior, "wildlife officers are confident the dead bear is the same bear involved in the attack on the girl."

"The necropsy, along with DNA results will provide the confirmation, but we are confident we have the right bear," said Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham. "However, we will leave all three traps in place for the time being out of an abundance of caution."

Read the full story from The Denver Post.