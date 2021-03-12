Colorado to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, Gov. Jared Polis says
People over 50, more essential workers to start getting inoculated late next week
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday promised that every adult in Colorado will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April as the state prepares to enter the next phase of its vaccination campaign next week.
Notably, the governor said he anticipates every Coloradan 16 and older who wants a COVID-19 shot will receive at least their first dose by the end of May.
“We are in for a more or less normal summer,” Polis said during a news briefing. “It will be a lot more normal than last summer. Folks will be confident in their protection.”
The governor’s announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the shots by May 1.
