Colorado to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, Gov. Jared Polis says

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday promised that every adult in Colorado will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April as the state prepares to enter the next phase of its vaccination campaign next week.

Notably, the governor said he anticipates every Coloradan 16 and older who wants a COVID-19 shot will receive at least their first dose by the end of May.

“We are in for a more or less normal summer,” Polis said during a news briefing. “It will be a lot more normal than last summer. Folks will be confident in their protection.”

The governor’s announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the shots by May 1.

