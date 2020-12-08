Colorado tests COVID-19 vaccine delivery with a test run to Vail Health
National Guard, Department of Homeland Security helps ferry package from DIA to hospital
Vail Health got a special delivery on Tuesday morning as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment conducted a drill to safely transport the COVID-19 vaccine when it actually does arrive in Colorado.
With Colorado State Patrol vehicles leading a convoy, and members of the Colorado National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security helping provide security, a box filled with dry ice and thermal sensors was ferried from Denver International Airport to Vail Health Hospital.
Once at the hospital, more safety protocols were tested as the package was received by Vail Health personnel and transported to the IV room to be stored in the ultra-cold freezer.
Hospital officials also planned to administer a dose of the package’s contents, even though the vials in the package are not the actual COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
