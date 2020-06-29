Colorado Supreme Court upholds state’s law banning large-capacity gun magazines
Colorado-based gun rights organization Rocky Mountain Gun Owners challenged the large-capacity magazine law
The Colorado Sun
The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday upheld the state’s 7-year-old ban on gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a fierce gun rights organization based in Colorado, challenged the large-capacity magazine law. They argued that it violates the state constitution.
Specifically, the organization contended that the law goes against a clause that gives people the right to be armed to defend their homes, property and themselves.
The Colorado Supreme Court, however, disagreed.
Justice Monica M. Márquez, in writing the court’s opinion, said the ban is “a reasonable exercise of the police power that has neither the purpose nor effect of nullifying the right to bear arms in self-defense.”
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
