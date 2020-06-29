Colorado Supreme Court upholds state’s law banning large-capacity gun magazines

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday upheld the state’s 7-year-old ban on gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a fierce gun rights organization based in Colorado, challenged the large-capacity magazine law. They argued that it violates the state constitution.

Specifically, the organization contended that the law goes against a clause that gives people the right to be armed to defend their homes, property and themselves.

The Colorado Supreme Court, however, disagreed.

Justice Monica M. Márquez, in writing the court’s opinion, said the ban is “a reasonable exercise of the police power that has neither the purpose nor effect of nullifying the right to bear arms in self-defense.”

