Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear Republican challenge to Gov. Jared Polis’ mask mandate

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face mask as he leaves a news conference June 24, 2020, in Denver.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Colorado Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit filed by a top statehouse Republican and a conservative activist challenging Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask mandate.

The court made its decision less than two days after the lawsuit was filed by Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, and Michelle Malkin of Colorado Springs.

Neville and Malkin, represented by attorney and Colorado Republican National Committeeman Randy Corporon, alleged that Polis violated the required separation between the legislative and executive branches when he issued the mask mandate more than a month ago.

The lawsuit was filed directly to the Colorado Supreme Court, which legal experts told The Colorado Sun was an extremely unusual, if not unheard of, move that made the chances of it being heard highly unlikely.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

