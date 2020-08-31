Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear Republican challenge to Gov. Jared Polis’ mask mandate
The Colorado Sun
The Colorado Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit filed by a top statehouse Republican and a conservative activist challenging Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask mandate.
The court made its decision less than two days after the lawsuit was filed by Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, and Michelle Malkin of Colorado Springs.
Neville and Malkin, represented by attorney and Colorado Republican National Committeeman Randy Corporon, alleged that Polis violated the required separation between the legislative and executive branches when he issued the mask mandate more than a month ago.
The lawsuit was filed directly to the Colorado Supreme Court, which legal experts told The Colorado Sun was an extremely unusual, if not unheard of, move that made the chances of it being heard highly unlikely.
Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear Republican challenge to Gov. Jared Polis’ mask mandate
The Colorado Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit filed by a top statehouse Republican and a conservative activist challenging Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask mandate.