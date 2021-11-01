Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional map from redistricting commission

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday unanimously approved a new map of the state’s eight U.S. House districts drawn by the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, despite arguments from Democratic and Latino advocacy groups that it dilutes the power of Latino voters.

“The plan surely will not please everyone,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in the court’s decision, “but again, the question before us is not whether the commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives.”

Instead, the court found that the commission acted within its authority to balance state constitutional requirements and did not abuse its discretion.

The map, which will be used in the 2022 election, creates three safe seats for Democrats, three safe seats for Republicans and two seats, including one that’s home to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, of Arvada, that could go either way. That’s based on an analysis of the results of eight statewide races between 2016 and 2020.

The 3rd District will include most of the Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Pueblo. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican who represents the district, will have a solid 9.3 percentage point advantage, per past election results.





Click here to read the Supreme Court’s decision.

