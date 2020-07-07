Colorado sues e-cigarette maker Juul for alleged deceptive marketing practices that target youth

A cashier displays a packet of tobacco-flavored Juul pods at a store in San Francisco on June 17, 2019.

Samantha Maldonado/Associated Press file

Colorado is suing e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc., alleging the company intentionally marketed its products to youth and misrepresented them as a healthy alternative to cigarettes.

The lawsuit comes after a nearly yearlong investigation led by Attorney General Phil Weiser, who claims Juul violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act by targeting young smokers with attractive flavors and designs, as well as misleading information about the risks of vaping tobacco. The company pitched JUUL as a smoking cessation product and reduced risk tobacco product, according to a news release from Weiser’s office.

“Addiction to e-cigarettes poses major health risks to Colorado youth,” Weiser said in a statement. “JUUL must be held accountable for its reckless, deceptive, and unconscionable marketing that specifically targeted youth, downplayed its nicotine content and the presence of dangerous chemicals, and deceptively claimed its products as a healthy alternative to cigarettes and as a smoking cessation device.”

As part of the lawsuit, Juul targeted “cool kids” who would want to vape their products through ads and social media campaigns, used ambassadors to give out free samples at convenience stores and leveraged influencers to reach kids and young adults, contributing to Colorado’s e-cigarette epidemic, the news release said.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.