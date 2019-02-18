Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to move over after multiple patrol cars hit

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to move over if they see authorities stopped along the state’s highways.

One trooper and three cruisers were hit by drivers from Thursday through Sunday in crashes around the state.

In the latest incident, a trooper’s vehicle was hit along Interstate 25 at the Wyoming border on Sunday. A trooper hit while investigating a crash on Friday was taken to the hospital but later released.

The accidents come just after a second mistrial was declared for a truck driver accused of hitting and killing Trooper Cody Donahue while he was responding to a crash on Interstate 25 in 2016.

A 2017 Colorado law raised penalties for drivers who don’t slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles and tow trucks.