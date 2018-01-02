Colorado ski worker died of crushing chest injuries
Adam Lee had recently moved to his native Colorado from Michigan with his wife and children
January 2, 2018
Officials have released the name of a Colorado ski area employee who died in a work-related accident.
Clear Creek County officials confirm that 40-year-old Adam Lee died Thursday morning of crushing chest injuries suffered while doing lift maintenance at Loveland Ski Area.
Lee's family told The Denver Channel that he had recently moved to his native Colorado from Michigan with his wife and children.
Loveland Ski Area marketing director John Sellers says the accident is under investigation.