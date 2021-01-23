Colorado sets aside marketing dollars to reverse Space Command HQ decision

Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., left, shakes hands with Gen. John W. Raymond, the commander of the U.S. Space Command, Sept. 9, 2019, during a ceremony to recognize the establishment of the United States Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

US Space Command

The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved $30,000 in additional marketing dollars to help reverse the U.S. Air Force’s decision to move the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command, currently in Colorado Springs, to Huntsville, Ala.

“We do see the door may be open to having conversations with our Congressional delegation and the (new) administration,” Michelle Hadwiger, deputy director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development told commissioners.

She added even if the effort failed, the money, which is coming out of the state’s Strategic Fund, would be well spent in promoting Colorado’s aerospace expertise to a national audience. The commission had already approved a $20,000 award in December.

Colorado was considered a front runner to host the new branch of the military given its deep aerospace and air defense expertise. In spring 2019, four of the six finalist locations were in Colorado and the provisional headquarters was given to Peterson Air Force Base. But by the spring of 2020, the Air Force reversed course and named six new finalists, with only one located in Colorado.

Read the full story at The Denver Post.