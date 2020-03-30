Colorado sees first coronavirus death of someone under 40

Colorado Governor Jared Polis during his press conference updating the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center March 27, 2020.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

The first person under the age of 40 in Colorado has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday during a mid-day press conference.

“Again showing the severity of this virus for people of all ages,” he said, before emphasizing that about 80% of COVID-19 of cases do not require hospitalization and will self-resolve.

Polis announced new statewide numbers — a partial count, since full data is usually made public around 4 p.m. each day — and said 51 people now have died in Colorado from complications of the new coronavirus. There are now 2,627 total confirmed cases of the virus in 47 of Colorado’s 64 counties, with 414 people having been hospitalized. A total of 15,364 people have now been tested.

Polis said Monday that Colorado has started to see a positive impact from the closure of the state’s bars and restaurants, a step taken March 16 that preceded the statewide stay-at-home order that started Thursday.

The state’s numbers show that the spread of the virus — which had been doubling every two days — is now doubling every five days, Polis said.

