Colorado River Fire crews knock down blaze off I-70 near Silt
April 3, 2018
Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to an out-of-control burn around midday Monday in the Peach Valley area, bringing the blaze under control and keeping it from spreading to nearby homes and into BLM land.
The fire was reported about 11:18 a.m. in the Slaughter Gulch area near Coal Ridge High School between Silt and New Castle. Crews responded and found about 1-2 acres burning in grass, pinon-juniper and cottonwood trees, according to a statement from Colorado River Fire Rescue.
"Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from spreading," the release said. Garfield County Sheriff’s office, BLM and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to the scene. Crews were to remain on the scene into the evening conducting mop-up operations to ensure all embers are extinguished.
"This controlled burn appears to have gotten out of control due to the high winds this morning," the release said. "The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds starting today. We ask people who are conducting controlled burns to please check weather information before burning and not to start burning on predicted Red Flag Warning days."
It was the third brush fire that Colorado River Fire crews have responded to in the last three weeks.