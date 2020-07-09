Colorado researchers to conduct clinical trial for potential coronavirus vaccine

University of Colorado Hospital

The Denver Post File

Colorado researchers will participate in a clinical trial to test a potential coronavirus vaccine on 1,000 patients in the state, UCHealth and the University of Colorado School of Medicine announced Thursday.

The study will follow patients who receive doses of a vaccine developed by Moderna for at least a year to determine if the shot is safe and whether it prevents participants from contracting the COVID-19 respiratory disease, according to a news release.

It normally takes multiple years to roll out a vaccine, but such efforts are being fast-tracked in order to end the global pandemic.

“It’s really unheard of for any viral infection to have a vaccine progress at this rate,” said Dr. Thomas Campbell, an infectious disease physician at CU’s School of Medicine and University of Colorado Hospital, in a statement. “I’m certainly hopeful that we’ll have success, but the sad reality is that most vaccine candidates don’t turn out to be successful so we have to be prepared for failures as well.”

Read the full story via The Denver Post.