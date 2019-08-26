Colorado researchers map places to temporarily store guns in effort to prevent suicides

Colorado Crisis Services is a free, 24-hour organization that helps with mental health, substance abuse or emotional help. Confidential services are available at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Reach them online at coloradocrisisservices.org.

Aspen Hope Center provides a free, 24-hour confidential Hopeline for anyone who needs help or is in a crisis. Reach the crisis line at 970-925-5858.

Mind Springs Health has its own 24/7 crisis service line at 888-207-4004.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a 24/7 support line available by calling 1-800-273-8255 Seeking Help? If you or someone you know is in crisis or considering suicide, there are resources available locally and nationally.

In an effort to prevent suicides, local researchers at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus have identified 62 locations in the state where a person can temporarily store their firearms outside of the home during a mental health crisis.

Of those, 15 are law enforcement agencies and 47 are gun shops, according to a news release.

Faculty with the Colorado School of Public Health and the CU School of Medicine created an online map of those locations that can be used for residents looking for a place to temporarily store their guns.

“When someone is at risk of suicide, temporarily storing a gun away from the home is the safest option,” said Sara Brandspigel, assistant director for the program for injury prevention, education and research at the School of Public Health.

