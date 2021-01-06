Colorado Rep. Jason Crow recounts being trapped in House chamber as pro-Trump mob attacks Capitol

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., center, and other people shelter in the House gallery as a mob of pro-Trump supporters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



As rioters attempted to break down the doors of the U.S. House of Representatives, and police pointed their guns through the broken glass of those chamber doors, Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora was watching from the gallery.

“They evacuated the folks on the floor but those of us in the gallery actually got trapped for like 20 minutes as the rioters stormed the stairwells and the doors. So, Capitol Police actually locked the doors of the chamber and started piling furniture up on the doors to barricade them, while holding their guns out,” he recalled.

“I got into ranger mode a little bit,” the Army combat veteran said. “Most of the members didn’t know how to use the emergency masks, so I was helping them get their emergency masks out of the bags and helped instruct a bunch of folks on how to put it on and how to use it. I wasn’t going to leave the House floor until every member was gone, so I waited until we were able to get everybody out.”

The Democratic congressman, a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, never believed he would witness in America what he witnessed Wednesday: a takeover of the U.S. Capitol. “It is a very, very dark day and we have a lot of work ahead.”

“The president is directly to blame but the president has shown us for a very long time who he is,” Crow said of President Donald Trump. “His enablers, the people around him, the members of Congress, allowed us to get to this point. This is the inevitable conclusion of Donald Trump. But people let him get this far, and we have to have a very hard conversation about why and how.”

