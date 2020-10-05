Colorado public health officials to work with Google, Apple on COVID-19 exposure mobile app
DENVER — The release of a mobile application that would notify Colorado residents if they were close to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been delayed so state officials can work with Google and Apple.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said at the beginning of September that the Exposure Notification Express application would be available by the end of the month, the Denver Post reported. It is now unclear when the app would be available for use.
The app would create “tokens” that it would exchange through Bluetooth with nearby phones that also have the program running. Health officials say if someone tests positive they would be given a code to put into the app, and anyone who was within six feet for 10 minutes or longer would be notified of potential exposure, but not identify from who.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said they are working with the governor’s office of information technology and the two tech giants to make sure the application aligns with public health guidelines and meets the state’s technological functioning criteria.
The application is not yet functioning but Android users can download it to their devices and Apple users can opt in to have it automatically download when it becomes available, officials said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Colorado public health officials to work with Google, Apple on COVID-19 exposure mobile app
The mobile app would notify Colorado residents if they were close to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, but would not reveal that persons identity.