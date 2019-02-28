Colorado Parks and Wildlife using dogs to aid wildlife officers with enforcement

With more than 900,000 acres of land under their purview, it can be difficult for officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to effectively cover all of their ground. So when a call comes in reporting poachers in the area or there’s a need to quickly locate an endangered species, it helps to have a good nose.

Over the last couple years Colorado Parks and Wildlife has introduced a trio of dogs to their ranks, part of an ongoing pilot program meant to determine if K-9 units are effective in assisting in the department’s law enforcement efforts, education programs and even management of the state’s wildlife.

“In general our wildlife officers have huge amounts of land they have to cover,” said Jason Clay, a spokesperson for CPW. “Between management for hunting and fishing, wildlife watching, camping, trails and more, it’s hard for our officers to cover a lot of ground. We’re seeing if a tool like this can be an aid, and everything we’ve seen so far points to the fact that the dogs are a great asset to our officers.”

The pilot program began in late 2015 with one dog, a Dutch shepherd named Sci, working with district wildlife manager Philip Gurule near Colorado Springs. Cash, a black Labrador, joined the program in 2017 working with officer Brock McArdle near Fort Collins. Samson, a Belgian Malinois, became the program’s newest member earlier this year, partnered with officer Ian Petkash thanks to a donation to the program from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The dogs are formally trained and certified through the National Police Canine Association.

According to Clay, the dogs have a number of applications with which they can potentially help wildlife officers, including in the realm of law enforcement. Part of the reason the dogs are so valuable is because of their abilities to track scents over broad areas, assisting officers in locating animals, evidence and suspects. CPW has already seen the program pay dividends in capturing criminals.

Late last year, CPW received a tip through Operation Game Thief regarding out-of-state hunters who illegally killed an elk on private property in Larimer County. Cash, who is trained to detect the scent of elk, was able to lead wildlife officers to one of the hunters, and eventually to the carcass on the ranch property.

