Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters applying for a limited license not to wait until the last minute

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters planning to apply for a limited hunting license to begin the process as soon as possible. The agency says waiting until just before the application deadline, midnight, April 3, could pose challenges for hunters due to staff availability and support. Getting in early will ensure successfully completing and submitting an application.

This year, CPW launched a new, integrated online purchasing system designed to streamline the limited license application process. Agency officials say so far the majority of transactions have been successful; however, as is the case with the rollout of any new computerized system, there are always challenges.

"As advanced as our new system is, and regardless of how well it has worked so far, there is no system in existence that will work perfectly out of the box," said Cory Chick, License Services Manager. "Especially this first year, we urge hunters to do their part by logging on today and making sure any holdups are addressed right now, not at the last minute."

One recommendation CPW officials have for hunters is to be sure and read all directions on the website before applying. There are video tutorials and step by step guides for setting up accounts.

“One of the primary challenges customers are facing is when they create a new profile rather than looking up their CID number," said Bradley Gabrielski, CPW Call Center Coordinator. "The information to make the online application process work is there, but it is critical that people take the time to read it before they start."

Gabrielski says hunters with questions, or those that may not have experience with computers, have several options to get help with their application. They can come into one of CPW's offices located across the state, contact the CPW Call Center at 1-303-297-1192 or by calling the agency's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-244-5613.

Agency staff are asking for customers to be patient when calling into an office, the CPW Call Center or the Aspira Call Center. Call volume is extremely high this time of year which is also why it is important to start the application process earlier rather than later.

"We cannot stress enough that waiting until the last minute to apply is not recommended," said Chick. "Begin your application today."

For more information, call your local CPW office, or you can go to the CPW website for detailed information.