Colorado Parks and Wildlife to launch gray wolf reintroduction eNewsletter

Gray wolf appearances have been confirmed in Moffat County, and lone wolf has been spotted in Jackson County near Walden. (File photo)



Looking to reach as many residents as possible, Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans on rolling out a new gray wolf reintroduction eNewsletter in the coming months in hopes of keeping people up-to-date and included in the reintroduction process.

“As the agency begins the planning and implementation process for reintroducing gray wolves to the state, we are dedicated to keeping the public informed and engaged throughout the process. This means frequent updates to our website, social media channels and this new eNews,” a CPW news release states.

The newsletter will help keep those interested in the gray wolf reintroduction involved and informed in every step of the process, said Randy Hampton, public information officer for the northwest region of Colorado.

“We’ve been getting a lot of requests lately from people saying they want to be involved in the process, so we want to make sure we have a simple way of providing people with that very basic information such as meeting times, developments with the process, and more,” Hampton said.

Hampton stated that while CPW will still put out news releases regarding important information with the reintroduction of wolves, the eNewsletter should make things easier to communicate developments moving forward for everyone.

“If there are news items of interest, they’ll be included in the newsletter,” Hampton said. “Anything that helps people understand what’s up with the process, where are we in the timelines, we’ll do that. A lot of what’s going to be in the newsletters will be where these public meetings are going to be held, feedback, those kinds of things.

“There will still be press releases, but we’re going to be using this as another tool,” Hampton added. “We have such a diverse population of people in this state that are interested in this information that we’re trying to reach as many people as possible through various forms of communication.”

To sign up for the future gray wolf newsletter, fill out the Colorado Parks and Wildlife email updates form .

Those that have questions regarding the wolf reintroduction process that want to communicate with CPW can do so through a new email address to collect and share your questions and comments. Please share your input to: wolfcomments@state.co.us .