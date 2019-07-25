Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks input on future of state parks
Summit Daily
FRISCO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is exploring opportunities to open new state parks and is inviting public comment on what people want to see and experience at future parks. In 2018, the Colorado General Assembly passed the Future Generations Act, calling on Parks and Wildlife to plan for development of new state parks.
For a more detailed description of each of these proposed criteria and an opportunity to provide comments, go to CPW.state.co.us/futurestateparks. The public comment period is open until Thursday, Aug. 15.
Following public review, Parks and Wildlife will consider comments, revise criteria and present a final version to the Parks and Wildlife Commission in September.
